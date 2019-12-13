At just 1,600 feet (500 meters) across, Bennu is the smallest celestial body ever to be orbited by a spacecraft. Picture: Conceptual Image Lab/Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA via AP

Washington - US space scientists selected a site on the distant asteroid Bennu for the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft to swoop down, grab a sample from the orb’s boulder-strewn surface and return to earth, NASA said in a press release on Thursday. "The area safe enough for the spacecraft to touch is much smaller – approximately 52 feet (16 meters) in diameter, resulting in a site that is only about one-tenth the size of what was originally envisioned," the release said.

NASA explained the site was selected after the spacecraft spent a year stalking and scoping the asteroid​​​.

Additional reconnaissance flights will be needed for the "touch-and-go" sample collection attempt, the release said.

The spacecraft will begin its journey back to earth in 2021 and is scheduled to return to Earth in September 2023, the release added.