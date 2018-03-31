Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, March 25, 2018. (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP)

Tel Aviv - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, after Erdogan called the killing of at least 15 Palestinians along the Israel-Gaza border a "massacre."

"The most moral army in the world will not be preached to by those who for years indiscriminately bombed civilian populations," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

On Friday, at least 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops during protests in the Gaza Strip. Israel says it was responding to Palestinian rioting along the Israel-Gaza border, as tens of thousands of Palestinians marched in the name of Palestinian refugees who fled or were expelled from their homes in present-day Israel.

International human rights groups criticized Israel's use of live ammunition on the protesters, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an inquiry into the deaths.

Erdogan, a vocal supporter of Palestinians, condemned on Saturday what he described as a "massacre" carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip this week.

"We will continue to expose Israeli terror all the time and on all platforms," Erdogan told supporters in Istanbul, describing Friday's events as an "inhumane attack."

Israel and Turkey re-established diplomatic relations in 2016 after a six-year freeze.

DPA