Tel Aviv - Israel's state attorney's office said Thursday that it intends to indict several of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's close associates in a bribery scandal involving German submarines.
The office of Shai Nitzan said that it intends to press charges against Netanyahu's personal attorney and distant relative, David Shimron, as well as businessman Miki Ganor and former Netanyahu aide David Sharan, among four others, pending a hearing for all of them.
Shimron is facing charges of money laundering, while Ganor and Sharan are facing bribery charges, according to a statement from the office.
Former deputy chief of staff of Israel's National Security Department, Avriel Bar Josef, whom police had earlier said there was evidence against, was named in the statement but not facing charges.
Netanyahu was questioned in this case, known in the Israeli media as Case 3000 and the "submarine affair," but not as a suspect.