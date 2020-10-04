New Caledonia to be decolonised? Archipelago votes on independence from France

Noumea - Voters in New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, were deciding on Sunday whether they want independence from France in a referendum that marks a milestone in a three-decade decolonisation effort.

More than 180 000 voters were invited to answer the question: “Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?”

Polling stations opened at 8am and will close 10 hours later. Results were expected later on Sunday.

If voters choose independence, a transition period will immediately open so that the archipelago can get ready for its future status. Otherwise, New Caledonia will remain a French territory.

Two years ago, 56.4% of voters who participated in a similar referendum chose to keep ties with Paris instead of backing independence.