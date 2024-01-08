New Covid variant JN.1 blamed for spike in US cases; there is no need for panic in SA

A new variant has been blamed for an upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the US. Known as JN.1, many Americans have resorted to wearing face masks in public following news of the fast-spreading strain.

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted an increase in cases at the onset of the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, adding that JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in other countries. At the time, the WHO said current vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The WHO added that other respiratory diseases, such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and common childhood pneumonia, were also on the rise.

Speaking to eNCA, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response & Innovation at Stellenbosch University, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, said the new variant is not a cause for concern for South Africa. He said the variant is the same as Omicron which was detected in SA late last year. The WHO advises people to take measures to prevent infections and severe disease using all available tools:

- Wear a mask when in crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated areas, and keep a safe distance from others, as feasible. - Practise respiratory etiquette, covering coughs and sneezes. - Clean your hands regularly.

- Stay up-to-date with vaccinations against Covid-19 and influenza, especially if you are at high risk for severe disease. - Stay home if you are sick. - Get tested if you have symptoms or if you might have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 or influenza.