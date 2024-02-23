New fear unlocked: Doctors extract 150 live bugs from man’s nose, sinuses

A routine trip to the hospital turned into a nightmare for an unidentified cancer survivor in Jacksonville, Florida, after doctors discovered an unexpected infestation of live bugs inside his nose and sinuses. According to reports from First Coast News, the man had been experiencing discomfort since October but only sought medical attention when his face and lips began to swell on February 9.

Little did he know, this discomfort was the result of an alarming intrusion of live larvae in his nasal cavity. Dr. David Carlson, an ears, nose, and throat specialist at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, described the discovery made during the examination. Dozens of larvae were found feeding on the delicate tissue inside the man's nose and sinus cavity, causing inflammation and severe discomfort.

"The intent is not to create hysteria with viewers, but anyone who has an immune system that’s compromised or less than optimal could be at risk for abnormal infections," Carlson explained. The bizarre case, classified as nasal myiasis, is exceptionally rare in the United States. Nasal myiasis refers to the infestation of fly larvae in the nasal passages and sinuses, often associated with poor hygiene or compromised immune systems.

In this instance, the man's history of cancer played a significant role. Having undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his nose three decades ago, he was left with open spaces in his nasal cavity and a weakened immune system, making him more susceptible to such infestations. The larvae, identified as live maggots in their larval stage, were swiftly removed by Dr. Carlson and his team using specialised instruments. However, the extraction process was challenging, as the bugs had burrowed deep into the tissues and were reluctant to leave their newfound habitat. Despite the disturbing nature of the case, there is optimism for the man's recovery.