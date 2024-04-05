New York shaken by 4.8 magnitude earthquake

A seismic event of magnitude-4.8 reverberated through the northeastern United States on Friday at 10:23 am (16:23 South African Time), catching residents off guard from Philadelphia to Boston and causing buildings to sway in Manhattan and across New York City. According to the United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.), the earthquake originated in the town of Lebanon, New Jersey, approximately 80 km west of New York City, leaving bewildered residents in its wake as they poured out onto the streets.

Although the New York Police Department swiftly mobilised, no immediate reports of damage were received. According to a report by the New York Times, in the immediate aftermath, several east coast airports implemented ground stops, halting air traffic as a precautionary measure to assess any potential damage or hazards. Despite the seismic activity, New York City officials were criticised for the delayed issuance of an alert. It wasn't until 11:02am, nearly 40 minutes after the earthquake, that residents received a beeping text alert.

Mayor Eric Adams, who has faced scrutiny over previous delayed responses to emergencies, was being briefed on the situation, according to his spokesperson, Fabien Levy. While the impact of the earthquake was under assessment, officials reassured the public that there were no reports of major impacts at the time. Nathaniel Styer, a spokesperson for New York City's public schools, affirmed on social media that there were no immediate signs of damage or compromised buildings, reassuring parents that schools were operating as normal.