Wellington - New Zealand's Chief Censor said on Thursday he had banned a video game that appeared to glorify the mass shooting in Christchurch earlier this year that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.
In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending prayers in two Christchurch mosques on March 15, killing 51 people and wounding dozens.
Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, has been charged with the attack and faces trial next year.
Chief Censor David Shanks said a video game that celebrated the livestream of the mass shooting has been classified as objectionable.
"The creators of this game set out to produce and sell a game designed to place the player in the role of a white supremacist terrorist killer," Shanks said in a statement.