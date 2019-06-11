Brazilian soccer player Neymar leaves police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Neymar went to the headquarters in an investigation linked to a woman’s rape allegation against him. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

SAO PAULO — The woman who accuses soccer star Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel has lost her third lawyer in less than three weeks. Lawyer Danilo Garcia de Andrade confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that he had left the case.

He didn't say why, but de Andrade told journalists on Monday he'd drop the case if the accuser didn't give authorities a 7-minute video she said was key evidence. Neymar denies the accusation.

Lawyer Jose Edgard Bueno withdrew after the accuser filed a police complaint on May 31. Bueno said he'd wanted to seek a settlement.

Yasmin Abdalla then took over, but left the case to her partner de Andrade before the accuser testified to police on Friday.

The accuser is yet to pick a new attorney.

Meanwhile, Neymar had to pull out of the Brazilian squad which is taking part in the Copa America. He was ruled out of the South American tournament after a right ankle injury and Willian was called up as his replacement. But it's more likely that Neres will be the one to get the starting job in Neymar's absence.

The 22-year-old Neres, who played a key role in helping Ajax reach the Champions League semifinals this season. He scored his first goal for Brazil's national team on Sunday in a Copa America warm-up match — a 7-0 win over Honduras.

AP