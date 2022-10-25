Nigeria Police Force says it will review US, UK security advisories

Lagos – The advisories, which were issued over the weekend, indicated an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the capital Abuja. Olumuyiwa Adejobi Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, said that a review of the advisory was necessary due to the fact that the police, as the lead agency in internal security, would not take any threat to intelligence, either actionable or not, for granted; thus, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has, however, ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), heads of tactical squads domiciled in the FCT, and other State Command CPs to restrategise security management within their jurisdictions, as the Force Headquarters will continually avail them with required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all in Nigeria. While the NPF will work with other security agencies to make every part of Nigeria safe, especially the FCT. The IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise code-named "Operation Darkin Gaggawa" will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School opposite the Force Headquarters, Abuja, between Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26.

The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets, and is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different Units and Formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes. The NPF thereby urges the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise. “The Inspector-General of Police therefore reiterates the commitment of his administration to ensuring safety of lives and property within the country via the effective deployment of tactical and operational assets for effective intelligence gathering and proactive policing.” It reassured Nigerians of a safe country for all.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Department of State Services (DSS) says that it has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, on Sunday, October 23, and reminded the public that the Service had issued similar warnings in the past. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer Department of State Services National Headquarters, Abuja, advised that while necessary precautions are taken, “the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them”. Meanwhile, the Service has called for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.

Story continues below Advertisement