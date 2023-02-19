North Korea says it fired intercontinental missile that landed in Japan's zone as ‘clear proof’ of weapons capability

SEOUL - North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, Seoul and Tokyo said, after Pyongyang warned of a strong response to upcoming US-South Korean military drills. The launch, Pyongyang's first in seven weeks, comes days before Seoul and Washington are due to start joint exercises aimed at improving their response in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack.

North Korea said on Sunday it had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, in a "sudden launching drill" aimed at confirming the weapons' reliability, state media reported on Sunday. North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon after warning of a strong response to the planned military drills by South Korea and the United States. "The surprise ICBM launching drill ... is an actual proof of the DPRK strategic nuclear force's consistent efforts to turn its capacity of fatal nuclear counter-attack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one," the state news agency KCNA said, calling it a "guarantee for and clear proof of the sure reliability of our powerful physical nuclear deterrent."

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, als oissued a statement and further warned of a "strong and overwhelming" response to any "hostile" acts against Pyongyang. The state news agency KCNA said the missile flew 989km to an altitude of 5,768 km for 4,015 seconds.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter walk away from an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. Picture: KCNA via REUTERS Japan said North Korea "fired one ICBM-class ballistic missile" which flew for some 66 minutes before landing in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. Tokyo's defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said the missile could have had the capacity to fly 14,000km – which would mean it was capable of hitting anywhere on the US mainland. Seoul's military told AFP it had detected the launch of an ICBM, which was fired on a lofted trajectory – up instead of out, typically done to avoid overflying neighbouring countries – and flew some 900km.

"Detailed specifications are being closely analysed by South Korea-US intelligence authorities," it added in a statement. South Korea's presidential office said it held a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch, and that its participants decided to "take stern measures against any attempts to threaten our people". The estimated flight time of just over an hour is similar to that of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile Pyongyang tested last November, Seoul-based specialist site “NK News” reported.

The US said on Saturday it "strongly condemns" the launch and it would "take all necessary measures" to protect itself and its allies South Korea and Japan. "This launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. The launch was "another step in the efforts of North Korea to perfect its long-range strike capabilities," Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean army general, told AFP.

"The message of North Korea is clear: we are steadily progressing with the aim to perfect long-range nuclear weapons." Tensions Military tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula after a year in which North Korea declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear state and carried out sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month. In response, Seoul has ramped up joint military drills and cooperation with key security ally Washington, in a bid to convince the increasingly nervous South Korean public of America's commitment to deter nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

On Friday, North Korea threatened an "unprecedentedly" strong response to coming US-South Korea drills – which it described as preparations for war. An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, said the latest launch indicated that the North Korean leader "has finally pulled out his sword". "Kim Jong Un seems to want to confront the issue with a tit-for-tat approach," he said. The launch "can be read as a threat that Kim Jong Un is capable of attacking the US mainland with strategic nuclear weapons, not just tactical nuclear weapons".

South Korea's hawkish President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May 2022, has vowed to get tough on North Korea. Last week, South Korea called Pyongyang its "enemy" in a defence document – the first time in six years it has used the term, signalling a further hardening of Seoul's position. North Korea has also ramped up its testing, including firing a ballistic missile last year that landed near South Korea's territorial waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Pyongyang has repeatedly said it is not interested in further talks, and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in his country's nuclear arsenal. At a military parade in Pyongyang last week, North Korea showed off a record number of what it said were nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles, including what analysts said was possibly a new solid-fuelled ICBM. Joseph Dempsey from the International Institute for Strategic Studies told AFP that Saturday's test could have been a second successful test of a Hwasong-17 or even "the as yet unseen solid-fuel ICBM in development".