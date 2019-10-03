London - A woman in Northern Ireland won a landmark challenge to the territory's strict abortion law on Thursday, in a case hailed by human rights activists as a "huge victory".
Northern Ireland's High Court ruled that the current law breached the human rights of Sarah Ewart, 29, who travelled to England for an abortion in 2013.
Ewart was refused an abortion in Northern Ireland despite doctors advising her that they expected her child to die in the womb or shortly after birth.
"In my view her personal testimony is compelling," Judge Siobhan Keegan said.
Keegan ruled that Northern Ireland's abortion law is incompatible with provisions on fatal foetal abnormality in the European Convention on Human Rights.