Novartis to donate millions of doses of malaria drug in fight against coronavirus

Zurich - Novartis will donate enough doses of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat several million patients in the fight against the coronavirus if it wins approval, the Swiss company said on Friday.

There are no vaccines or treatments approved for the disease, but there is currently a 1 500-person trial, led by the University of Minnesota, to see whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of Covid-19. Two other trials are studying blood pressure drug losartan as a possible treatment.

Novartis makes the malaria drug, which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, at its Sandoz unit in the United States. It plans to donate 130 million doses of the drug and is in talks with US Food and Drug Administration regulators over expanding its use for coronavirus.

"Novartis is supporting ongoing clinical trial efforts, and will evaluate needs for additional clinical trials," it said in a statement.

Novartis has 50 million doses in stock, and hopes to produce another 80 million by the end of May for donation. The donations may be sufficient to treat several million patients, depending on the dosing regimen, Novartis said.