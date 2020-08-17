Novavax begins mid-stage study of Covid-19 vaccine in SA

United States drug developer Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday that it had started a mid-stage study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa, as the country experiences a surge in coronavirus cases.

South Africa is the fifth worst affected country with more than 583 000 coronavirus cases and just under 12 000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

“Because South Africa is experiencing a winter surge of Covid-19 disease, this important Phase 2b clinical trial has the potential to provide an early indication of efficacy,” Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn said.

The trial of Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373, backed by a multi-million Dollar grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was being conducted in two separate groups, one comprising 2 665 healthy volunteers and the other, 240 HIV-positive adults.

Novavax expects its vaccine, once approved, would be supplied to South Africa through a deal signed earlier this year with the Serum Institute of India to develop and commercialize NVX-CoV2373.