NY governor describes Covid-19 as 'more dangerous than we expected' as cases pass 75 700

New York - The governor of New York state said officials had "underestimated" the coronavirus and needed to prepare for the apex of the outbreak.

"I'm tired of being behind this virus. We've been behind this virus from day one," Andrew Cuomo told a news briefing. "We underestimated this virus. It's more powerful, it's more dangerous than we expected."

Coronavirus cases surged to 75 795 in New York, while the death toll jumped nearly 30 per cent overnight to 1550, Cuomo said, warning that the state was "still headed up the mountain."

The new cases mean New York has surpassed China's Hubei province which reported 67,801 cases since the virus emerged there in December, according to John Hopkins University data.

The New York governor also said his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for coronavirus.