NZ immigration said she was 'too fat' to stay but determined SA mom shed the weight so her family could get residency

Durban - For any woman, losing weight is no easy feat. Especially when you've given birth to two children. But for Mondelea Bezuidenhout, shedding the kilograms meant exploring a whole new life in another country. Bezuidenhout and her family had hopes of moving to New Zealand, however their application was rejected after the NZ government ruled that she was 'too fat' to enter the country. According to reports, the family's residency application was first rejected based on health reasons.

The New Zealand government said her BMI was too high for her to remain in the country - a decision upheld by a tribunal - which later granted the family a special exemption. After securing a referral, Bezuidenhout shed around 10 BMI points. The family was eventually granted residency permits in December last year. Speaking to a NZ publication, Bezuidenhout said she cried and felt shamed by the government.

"I’m overwhelmed not just because of the decision, but because I felt really listened to and understood, finally... someone in the Government saw my side of the story, how hard I had worked, without even meeting me," she said. Bezuidenhout said she thought when her family received their residency that there would a big celebration with champagne. “... but I was silent for some time, I didn’t really talk to my friends. I just needed to take it all in.

“This process has been really hard, it's taken a toll on us. What happened was hurtful... but after reading what they said, acknowledge all of my hard work, it was healing.” The Bezuidenhout family shared their good news on social media.