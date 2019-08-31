Picture: nickfrom/Pixabay

Lyon, France - One person was killed and at least nine others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne near Lyon in central France after a suspected knife attack, a police source told Reuters. A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were hunting for a suspected second attacker believed to be carrying a metal spike used to roast meat.

The source said the motivation for the suspected attack, reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, was not immediately clear.

A helicopter was patrolling the area, a Reuters correspondent at the location reported.

The suspected attacker assaulted residents waiting at a bus stop and then ran towards an underground station before being seized by other local people and transport staff, Lyon mayor Lyon Gerard Collomb told reporters.

Reuters