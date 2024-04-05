‘One of the happiest moments of my life’ - US man who received pig kidney transplant heads home

Almost three weeks after a 62-year-old Boston man underwent a groundbreaking medical procedure - having a kidney transplant from a genetically engineered pig - he has been sent home. The first-ever of its kind operation took place at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

According to a statement released by the hospital, Rick Slayman, the world's first living recipient of a genetically-edited pig kidney, was successfully discharged home on Wednesday. In a statement, Slayman said: “This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years. “Now, it’s a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life.”

SIayman thanked everyone at Massachusetts General Hospital who cared for him before and after his historic transplant. He paid special thanks to Dr Williams, Dr Riella, Dr Kawai, and the countless nurses who looked after him every day of his stay. “The care I received was exceptional and I trust physicians of the Mass General Brigham health system with my life.

“I’m excited to resume spending time with my family, friends, and loved ones free from the burden of dialysis that has affected my quality of life for many years. “Lastly, I want to thank anyone who has seen my story and sent well-wishes, especially patients waiting for a kidney transplant. “Today marks a new beginning, not just for me, but for them, as well. My recovery is progressing smoothly and I ask for privacy at this time.”