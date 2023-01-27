Opium production in Myanmar surges

The production of opium increased sharply in Myanmar, rising to a nine-year high due to the political and economic turmoil since the military took power in a coup nearly two years ago, the UN says.

Production reached nearly 795 tonnes in 2022, nearly double the production in 2021 – 423 tonnes – the year of the military coup.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) believes the growth is “directly connected” to the political and economic turmoil in Myanmar since the military took power in a coup nearly two years ago.