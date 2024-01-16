Oxfam reveals Gaza daily death rate surpasses all major 21st century conflicts

In a harrowing report published on January 11, Oxfam disclosed that the daily death toll in Gaza, resulting from Israel's military actions, has surpassed the rates witnessed in any other major conflict of the 21st century. According to Oxfam, the escalation of hostilities, surpassing its 100th day, has left an average of 250 Palestinians dead each day, significantly exceeding the tolls seen in recent conflicts.

Using publicly available data, Oxfam calculated that number of average deaths per day for Gaza is significantly higher than any recent major armed conflict including Syria (96.5 deaths per day), Sudan (51.6), Iraq (50.8), Ukraine (43.9) Afghanistan (23.8) and Yemen (15.8). Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East Director, expressed deep concern, stating: “The scale and atrocities that Israel is visiting upon Gaza are truly shocking. For 100 days, the people of Gaza have endured a living hell. Nowhere is safe, and the entire population is at risk of famine.” Oxfam warns of a dire humanitarian crisis, with people forced into smaller areas due to constant bombardment and more than half of Gaza's population, over one million people, seeking shelter in Rafah on the Egyptian border.