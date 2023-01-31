Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Pakistan Mosque suicide bombing: at least 92 dead as death toll rises

The death toll has risen to 92 people after a mosque suicide bombing which targeted policemen in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan. | Reuters/Khuram Parvez

The death toll has risen to 92 people after a mosque suicide bombing which targeted policemen in the city of Peshawar in Pakistan. | Reuters/Khuram Parvez

Published 41m ago

Share

By Jibran Ahmad

Peshawar - Distraught relatives thronged hospitals in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Tuesday to look for their kin a day after a suicide bombing ripped through a crowded mosque in a heavily fortified area of the city, killing more than 90 people, mostly policemen.

Story continues below Advertisement

The attack, in the Police Lines district follows a surge in violence targeting police in this restive, north-western city near the Afghan border. No group has claimed responsibility.

“My son, my child,” cried an elderly woman walking alongside an ambulance carrying coffins, as rescue workers stretchered wounded people to a hospital emergency unit.

At least 170 people were wounded in the blast, which demolished the upper storey of the mosque as hundreds of worshippers performed noon prayers.

Riaz Mahsud, a senior local government official, said the casualty toll was likely to rise as workers searched through the debris. “We cut three main beams of the building and efforts are under way to cut the remaining one,” he told Reuters.

Live video footage showed people scrambling to hospitals to identify the dead and tend to the wounded.

The mosque is the main place of worship in the district, which houses offices for the police and counter-terrorism unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Authorities say they do not know how the bomber managed to enter the area, which is protected by a series of checkpoints manned by police and military personnel. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the bomber had stood at the first row in the prayer hall when he detonated his explosives.

Peshawar sits on the edge of the Pashtun tribal lands, a region mired in violence for the past two decades. The most active militant group in the area is the Pakistani Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group for Sunni and sectarian Islamist factions opposed to the government in Islamabad.

The TTP denied responsibility for Monday’s bombing, though it had stepped up attacks since withdrawing from a peace deal with the government last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bombing took place a day before an International Monetary Fund mission arrived in Islamabad for talks on a stalled $7 billion (R122bn) bailout.

The latest attack was even more deadly than one claimed by Islamic State militants in March last year, when they bombed a Shia mosque, killing at least 58 people.

Reuters

Related Topics:

warbombingsPakistanConflictTerrorism

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters