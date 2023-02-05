Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharaf dies aged 79

Pakistani’s former president General Pervez Musharaf has died at the age of 79 on Sunday morning, a statement from the country’s army confirmed. Musharaf seized power in a coup in 1999 and served as president between 2001 and 2008.

In 2008 he suffered a defeat at the polls and is said to have left the country soon thereafter. He died in Dubai after a long illness, according to a statement released by Pakistani’s army. He had survived a number of assassination attempts as he found himself at the forefront of the struggle between militant Islamists and the West.

According to the BBC, Musharaf supported the US “War on terror” after the September 11 attacks in America despite the domestic opposition. After returning to the country in 2013, Musharaf attempted to stand for presidency again, however he was arrested and barred from contesting the election. He was charged for high treason and was sentenced to death in absentia only for the decision to overturned weeks later.

The former leaders body is expected to be flown back from the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan via a special flight after his family submitted an application to do so, according to reports. In its statement confirming his death, Pakistan’s army said: “May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family.” In statement cited by AFP, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi prayed for “eternal rest of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss”.

