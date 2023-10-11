Palestine-Israel conflict: These are the roles the US and UN Security Council play

The latest attack on Israel by Hamas forces and the subsequent retaliation has sent shock waves through the international community. We have covered the events leading up to the intensified conflict, as well as the key players in the conflict. We will now take a look at the roles that the United States, as well as the United Nations played in the conflict.

United States As it stands, the US is in talks and taking steps to support Israel. It had also joined forces with other countries to do this. President Joe Biden condemned Hamas’ attack against Israel as "an act of sheer evil" and stressed US support for Israelis.

The United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom have on Monday announced that as “common friends to Israel," they will work together to ensure Israel can defend itself against Hamas. “President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism,“ said the White House in a statement. According to a statement released on behalf of the chairperson of the Archbishop Tutu Intellectual Property Trust, Dr Mamphela Ramphele, there are no winners in this scenario and that ordinary Palestinians are being “punished” by military bombardment and the withdrawal of basic services.

“The State of Israel has the opportunity either to respond to the Hamas atrocity by perpetrating more extreme violence, as it is doing, or by breaking the cycle of violence and committing itself to a new path of justice founded on the principle of human interdependence and mutual respect,” it said. United Nations and UN Security Council role In a speech, UN Secretary General António Guterres reiterated calls for both parties to cease the attacks.

“While I recognise Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law. Civilians must be respected and protected at all times. Civilian infrastructure must never be a target,” said Guterres. He highlighted this as reports emerged of Israeli missiles striking health facilities, schools, multi-storied residential towers, and a mosque inside Gaza. He also said he was distressed by the announcement that Israel had initiated a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, with nothing allowed in — no electricity, food, or fuel.