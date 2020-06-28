Palestinians declare 'Day of Rage' over Israeli annexation plan

Gaza City - Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that they would hold a "Day of Rage" in protest of Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

A joint leaflet issued by Islamic and militant groups active in coastal enclave called on Palestinians to attend an event with the participation of all the factions and political powers in the Gaza Strip on July 1.

July 1 is the earliest date by which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - under his coalition deal with former rival Benny Gantz - may bring a proposal for annexing territory captured in the 1967 Six-Day War before parliament or his cabinet.

Talal Abu Zarifa, a senior member of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), told reporters a demonstration would be held in Gaza City. A decision on whether protests would be held at Gaza's eastern border with Israel had yet to be taken.

An Israeli announcement to annex parts of the West Bank would be "a declaration of war," the armed wing of the radical Islamist Hamas movement in control of the Gaza Strip warned.