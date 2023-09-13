Paradigm shift in global governance as Africa joins G20

In a landmark announcement during the recent G20 world leaders’ summit in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a pivotal development in the realm of global governance: Africa's official entry into the prestigious Group of 20 nations (G20). This historic move catapults Africa to the forefront of the world's most influential decision-making bodies, second only to the European Union on the regional front.

South Africa, until now, had been the solitary African representative in the G20. The African Union's (AU) membership in this exclusive club is set to reshape the global landscape, providing a platform to address pressing issues such as climate change, international trade, and debt. The inclusion of the African Union in the G20 brings a cacophony of voices, ideas, and perspectives from the continent. Kenyan President HE William Ruto lauds this development, stating, "We welcome the AU, representing the fastest-growing continent, getting a seat in the G20. This will give African interests and perspectives voice and visibility in this important body."

Ruto emphasised that Africa's imminent growth will enable it to shape G20 decisions and advocate for reforms in international financial institutions. Neema Lugangira, Member of Parliament from Tanzania, underscores the significance of Africa's inclusion, noting in a press release that despite its vast resources and market potential, Africa has grappled with economic and social challenges. Joining the G20, Lugangira believes, will safeguard Africa's interests and facilitate much-needed economic and social development.

Faten Aggad, Senior Advisor on Climate Diplomacy and Geopolitics at the African Climate Foundation (ACF), emphasises the need for clear structures and mechanisms to ensure that the AU's representation aligns with African views, calling for transparency and effective consultation processes to maximise the potential of this newfound platform. However, Fadhel Kaboub, an Associate Professor of Economics, urges caution. He warns that Africa should not fall into the historical roles of providing raw materials and serving as a consumer market for the Global North. According to a press release by the Global Strategic Communications Council, Kaboub advocates for Africa to use its G20 seat to demand a global trade, finance, and investment overhaul.

He highlights the importance of investments in food sovereignty, renewable energy, and high-value industrial policies to harness the Global South's potential. Mohammed Adow, Founder and Director of Powershift Africa, believes that Africa's inclusion in the G20 can galvanise climate action. He hopes that African leaders will push the G20 to take a more decisive stance on climate change, urging them to turn promises into action.