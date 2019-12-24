File picture: Pixabay

A paramedic has been accused of murdering his wife by poisoning her with eye drops so he could collect her life insurance.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker allegedly gave his wife Stacy a fatal dose of tetrahydrozoline, which can cause the heart to stop.

The former teacher’s death was ruled a heart attack until her mother told police to investigate a $250,000 (£193,000) insurance payout. She also suspected that Hunsucker was having an affair.

Hunsucker did not give consent for an autopsy after he found his wife dead at home but a blood sample had already been taken as she was a registered organ donor. It showed levels of tetrahydrozoline 30 to 40 times the therapeutic level, a dose that could have killed her as she heart problems and had a pacemaker fitted in 2015.