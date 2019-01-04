House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California holds the gavel after at the Capitol in Washington. Picture: Carolyn Kaster/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Washington - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday invited US President Donald Trump to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress on January 29. "I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in the House Chamber," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump, a copy of which she posted on Twitter.

The invitation for Trump to deliver his annual update to Congress came on the same day that Pelosi took up the House speaker's gavel for the second time, again becoming the most powerful elected woman in the United States.

Democratic lawmakers including Pelosi are locked in a standoff with Trump over funding for his wall on the border with Mexico - a dispute that has led to a partial government shutdown that began on December 22.

