Peng Liyuan visits Vietnam National University and National Women’s Museum, Hanoi

Peng received a warm welcome from Tam at the university . Student representatives held flowers and waved both Chinese and Vietnamese national flags to greet her.

After receiving a briefing on the school's establishment, operation, and international exchanges, Peng expressed her hope for further strengthening educational exchange cooperation, and said she welcomes more Vietnamese youth to study in China to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

At the cultural center on the campus, Peng and Tam cordially interacted with Vietnamese students learning Chinese. The students organized a small talent show to demonstrate their language abilities.

Peng gave a thumbs-up for their proficiency in Chinese and diverse talents, saying that language serves as a bridge for communication.