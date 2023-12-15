Peng Liyuan visits Vietnam National University and National Women’s Museum, Hanoi

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Wednesday visited Vietnam National University, Hanoi, with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong's wife Phan Thi Thanh Tam.
Peng received a warm welcome from Tam at the university. Student representatives held flowers and waved both Chinese and Vietnamese national flags to greet her.
After receiving a briefing on the school's establishment, operation, and international exchanges, Peng expressed her hope for further strengthening educational exchange cooperation, and said she welcomes more Vietnamese youth to study in China to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.
At the cultural center on the campus, Peng and Tam cordially interacted with Vietnamese students learning Chinese. The students organized a small talent show to demonstrate their language abilities.
Peng gave a thumbs-up for their proficiency in Chinese and diverse talents, saying that language serves as a bridge for communication.
She encouraged the youngsters to study Chinese diligently, gain a better understanding of China, become ambassadors for promoting China-Vietnam ties, and ensure the China-Vietnam friendship passed on from generation to generation.
Peng also toured the Vietnamese Women's Museum on Tuesday accompanied by Ngo Thi Man, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
* Content supplied by CGTN.