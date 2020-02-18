World - A former employee of a Danish state welfare agency was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday for stealing millions from the agency.
The Copenhagen city court found Britta Nielsen, 65, guilty of multiple counts of cheating the National Board of Social Services, and of having transferred at least 117 million kroner (17 million dollars) to her own accounts during a 25-year period.
Prosecutors last week urged the Copenhagen city court to consider a prison term of more than eight years for Nielsen.
"We have just heard the court hand down a very strict judgement, which is in line with the most serious cases of financial crime. So we are happy with that," prosecutor Lisbeth Jorgensen told reporters.
Prosecutors have two weeks to consider whether to appeal Tuesday's sentence.