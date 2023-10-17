Pepper X: The world's hottest pepper has been 10 years in the making

For ten years, Ed Currie of PuckerButt Pepper Company in South Carolina has been perfecting and cultivating the world's hottest pepper on his farm, which has been dubbed Pepper X, Guinness World Records confirmed. Currie is also responsible for cultivating the Carolina Reaper, which was previously the world’s hottest pepper until he released Pepper X, officially on October 9.

Currie said during an interview with First We Feast that he spent ten years on development. “The hottest chilli pepper is Smokin Ed's Pepper X, grown by Ed Currie of PuckerButt Pepper Company (USA), which rates at an average of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina, USA, 23 August 2023,” Guinness World Records said. The heat factor of a pepper is determined by the amount of capsaicin it has, which is the chemical compound delivering the sting to your taste buds.

The heat is expressed through the use of a Scoville ccale, which was developed by Wilbur Scoville while he was working at a company called Parke-Davis in 1912, according to FiveThirtyEight. The test involves the amount of water needed to douse a pepper before the heat can no longer be tasted.

Habanero’s usually have around 100,000 Scoville units, jalapenos have between 4,000 and 8,000 Scoville units, and the previous world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper, has around 1,641,183, according to a statement by Cision on behalf of Heatonist. Pepper X has almost a million Scoville units more than the Carolina Reaper. "We knew we had something special, so I only let a few of my closest family and friends know what was really going on. The Heatonist Team, the Hot Ones Team, and the High River Team all had faith in me and supported me, even when there was doubt. So I am honoured and proud to have them be a part of the launch in Nashville,” Currie was quoted as saying.