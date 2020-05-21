PIC: Russian nurse wore bikini under see-through protective suit on Covid-19 ward

Moscow - A Russian nurse has been reprimanded for wearing a bikini underneath a transparent protective suit while treating Covid-19 patients, the country's official newspaper of record reported on Wednesday.

The unnamed nurse, who reportedly works at a state hospital in the central Tula region, just south of Moscow, appears to have been candidly photographed as she tended to patients in the get-up.

A photo posted on social media shows the nurse otherwise covered head to foot in protective garb, including a face mask and visor.

The photo elicited a whirlwind of commentary online, much of it sympathetic and supportive.