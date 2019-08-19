Wounded men lay on the ground as they wait to transfer to the hospital, after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Picture: Parwiz/Reuters

Kabul - At least 17 people were injured after multiple explosions triggered by previously placed explosive devices in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Monday. The explosion in two parts of Jalalabad city, the capital of the province, took place as people were heading out to celebrate the centenary of Afghanistan's independence from the British, the media office of Nangarhar's governor said.

The statement added that six explosions had taken place, while six previously placed explosive devices were found and defused by Afghan security forces.

Ten of the 17 people injured in the incident were sent home after treatment, the statement said.

A man carries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Picture: Parwiz/Reuters





Men carry a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad. Picture: Parwiz/Reuters





Afghan security forces arrive at the side of a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Picture: Parwiz/Reuters

Both Islamic State and the Taliban are active in Nangarhar. The province is the birthplace of Islamic State and home to the terrorist group since its emergence in Afghanistan in early 2015.

dpa