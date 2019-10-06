Mirtha Munoz a 70-year-old runner participates in the Sky Race, Bolivia's toughest cycling competition. Picture: Reuters/David Mercado

La Paz - Bolivia´s "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels. The world´s most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet (about 3km), from the country´s lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.

But for 70-year old Bolivian Mirtha Munoz, the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia´s 60 km Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition, it was a natural extension of a passion she picked up years ago.

Mirtha Munoz shows her medals at home before the the Sky Race. The route known as "The way of death" to reach 4000 meters in the Andean mountains. Picture: Reuters/David Mercado





Munoz took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.

"He told me ... the bike could help me get through my pain, and to rebuild," she said.