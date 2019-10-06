La Paz - Bolivia´s "Death Road" might seem an odd place for a septuagenarian grandmother on two wheels.
The world´s most dangerous road spirals skyward nearly 11,000 feet (about 3km), from the country´s lowland jungles to the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Fog, rain, rockslides and sheer cliffs are main attractions. The road has likely claimed thousands of lives.
But for 70-year old Bolivian Mirtha Munoz, the oldest ever competitor in Bolivia´s 60 km Skyrace, an extreme bike racing competition, it was a natural extension of a passion she picked up years ago.
Munoz took up biking on the advice of her family and a psychologist friend after her son died unexpectedly.
"He told me ... the bike could help me get through my pain, and to rebuild," she said.