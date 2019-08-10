Beijing - Typhoon Lekima, bringing with it heavy rain, large waves and strong winds, made landfall on China's south-eastern coast early Saturday.
The storm, which prompted China's weather bureau to issue a red alert - its highest warning, was pounding the city of Wenling in Zhejiang province, the state-run China Daily newspaper reported.
More than 700 000 people were evacuated ahead of the arrival of the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain to the cities of Hangzhou and Shanghai.
In Shanghai many tourist attractions, museums and parks were closed, state news agency Xinhua reported. Many high-speed rail services and over 100 flights were cancelled.
Typhoon Lekima has already battered southern Japan and Taiwan, where one person was killed on Friday.dpa