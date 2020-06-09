PICS: Hero's welcome as Cuban doctors return home after fighting Covid-19 in Italy

Havana - Cuban medics returning from a mission to treat coronavirus patients in Italy were welcomed home with a personal message from the country's president and cheers from the public on Monday.

The 36 doctors and 15 nurses spent two months in the hard-hit Lombardy region and treated 516 patients, according to the Cuban health ministry.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the returnees by video link on Monday, which doctors followed on a screen at the airport in capital city Havana.

"You represent the victory of the socialist ideal over the myth of the market," he said.

As they travelled on buses from the airport, they were cheered from balconies and sidewalks.