Doctors from the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent disembark from the aeroplane upon their arrival in Havana, Cuba, from Lombardy, Italy. Picture: Ismael Francisco/Pool via Reuters
PICS: Hero's welcome as Cuban doctors return home after fighting Covid-19 in Italy

By dpa Time of article published 1h ago

Havana - Cuban medics returning from a mission to treat coronavirus patients in Italy were welcomed home with a personal message from the country's president and cheers from the public on Monday.

The 36 doctors and 15 nurses spent two months in the hard-hit Lombardy region and treated 516 patients, according to the Cuban health ministry.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the returnees by video link on Monday, which doctors followed on a screen at the airport in capital city Havana.

"You represent the victory of the socialist ideal over the myth of the market," he said.

As they travelled on buses from the airport, they were cheered from balconies and sidewalks.

Doctors from the Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent carry an Italian flag upon their arrival in Havana from Lombardy, Italy. Picture: Ismael Francisco/Pool via Reuters

The doctors must now spend 14 days in quarantine in a clinic. Another team of Cuban doctors is still working in the Italian city of Turin.

A man waves at the doctors, part the first Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent, after they arrived in Havana. The Cuban doctors had gone to Italy on March 22 to help with the Covid-19 emergency in the Lombardy region. Picture: Ramon Espinosa/AP

Cuba sent 34 medical teams to 27 countries as support in the fight against coronavirus, according to official information.

Children await the arrival of the first Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent in Havana, Cuba. Picture: Ramon Espinosa/AP

Even before the pandemic, sending doctors and nurses abroad was one of the socialist country's most important sources of income.

Medical workers of the first Cuban medical brigade of the Henry Reeve Contingent wave Cuban flags at their arrival to the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba. Picture: Yamil Lage/Pool via AP
