Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java, causing damage to homes and temples. Picture: Firdia Lisnawati/AP

Denpasar, Indonesia - Indonesian authorities say a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java on Tuesday, causing damage to homes and temples. The geophysics agency said the quake didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered 82 kilometers (51 miles) to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers (57 miles).

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Balinese man collect stones from a damaged temple after a subsea earthquake shook Bali, Lombok and East Java, causing damage to homes and temples. Picture: Firdia Lisnawati/AP





Balinese men check a damaged temple after a subsea earthquake. Picture: Firdia Lisnawati/AP





Motorists pass a damaged gate following an earthquake in Nusa Dua. Picture: Johannes P. Christo/Reuters





People gathered outside look toward a building as an undersea quake struck south of Bali. Picture: Thoriq Rizky/Reuters





An Indonesian soldier looks at a Hindu temple damaged following an earthquake in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via Reuters

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Reuters