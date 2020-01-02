A boy is carried across floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta. Picture: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Jakarta - Severe floods that hit the Indonesian capital and neighbouring areas on New Year's Day have killed at least 21 people, the country's Social Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. Waters began inundating parts of Jakarta and its satellite cities on Wednesday after 18 hours of heavy rain, submerging homes and washing away vehicles.

Television footage showed residents sitting on the rooftops of their homes while waiting for rescuers.

Most of the 21 deaths recorded occurred in the neighbouring town of Bogor, the Social Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

An elderly woman is evacuated on an inflatable boat by a rescue team after floods hit a residential area in Bekasi. Picture: Antara Foto/Saptono/via Reuters

National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo earlier said at least 16 people had died, some by electrocution.

Garbage, mostly plastics, are stranded on a fence at an area affected by floods after heavy rains in Jakarta. Picture: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Authorities said rainfall that started on New Year's Eve in Bogor was the worst in decades, causing rivers to burst and sending floodwaters to the capital.

A baby is evacuated by a rescue team using an inflatable boat after floods hit a residential area in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture: Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal/ via Reuters

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

Women carrying their children walk across the floodwaters in the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta. Picture: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

dpa