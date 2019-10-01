PICS: Thousands celebrate the 70th anniversary of New China









Beijing – In massive pageantry and refined precision, China commemorated the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Tuesday at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The October 1 celebrations began in the morning with a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a military parade featuring 15 000 military personnel and a float procession with 100 000 people and 70 floats. The celebration day wrapped up after with a gala show and a fireworks display that lit up the sky above the historic Palace Museum and the Forbidden City and the Great Hall of the People. In his speech on Tuesday morning, Xi paid homage to the founder of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Chairman Mao Zedong, who stood before the same square 70 years before. He said that people from all of China’s ethnic groups have made achievements that have amazed the world over the past seven decades.

He said that they country would continue to uphold the principles of “one country, two systems” in the administration of Hong Kong and Macau.

Before beginning an inspection, he said that the People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police Force must continue to be the forces of the people and hold up world peace.

Xi, then exited the Tian’anmen Rostrum, standing through the sunroof of a moving car. As he moved down the street for the inspection, troops stood at attention and saluted him in synchronisation.

Among the weapons on show were the new DF or Dongfeng missiles. This translates to East Wind. Last week, the military told the press that the weapons are domestically-made and are in current use. Major General Tan Min described them as precise and highly modern.

Bombers, naval aircraft and fighter jets flew in air formations, one of them making the shape of the number 70.

Tens of thousands of doves and balloons we released at the end of the morning ceremony.

