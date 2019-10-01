Beijing – In massive pageantry and refined precision, China commemorated the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Tuesday at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
The October 1 celebrations began in the morning with a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, a military parade featuring 15 000 military personnel and a float procession with 100 000 people and 70 floats.
The celebration day wrapped up after with a gala show and a fireworks display that lit up the sky above the historic Palace Museum and the Forbidden City and the Great Hall of the People.
In his speech on Tuesday morning, Xi paid homage to the founder of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Chairman Mao Zedong, who stood before the same square 70 years before.
He said that people from all of China’s ethnic groups have made achievements that have amazed the world over the past seven decades.