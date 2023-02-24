PICS: Ukraine's allies mark anniversary of Russian invasion with tributes and sanctions

Ukraine allies around the world lit up landmark monuments, held vigils and prepared new sanctions in a collective show of support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. In Germany, which has ditched its "Wandel durch Handel"(change through trade) approach to Russia and funnelled weapons to Ukraine, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the invasion was an assault on the lessons of the two past world wars.

"It is an attack on everything we stand for," he said at a commemorative event, calling Russia's invasion an "epochal breach" and adding that he was sure Germany would continue to be Ukraine's biggest military supporter on the European continent. Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, said any constructive suggestion that brings peace closer would be welcome. "Whether the world power China wants to play such a constructive role is still in question. If that is the case, then China should definitely not only talk to Moscow, but also to Kyiv," he said, calling for peace efforts to be channelled under the umbrella of the United Nations.

In Poland, which is sandwiched between Germany and Ukraine, protesters held up a banner reading "Russia is a terrorist state" and sounded sirens outside a residential building for Russian embassy employees in Warsaw. Polish Premier Mateusz Morawiecki went to Kyiv and, together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance for those who died for Ukraine. People take part in a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Skopje, North Macedonia, on February 24, 2023. Picture: Robert Atanasovski / AFP New sanctions The United States marked the anniversary by announcing new sanctions against Russia and its allies, new export controls and tariffs aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage war. Britain also issued new sanctions.

The West, which has imposed increasingly stringent sanctions on Russia and boosted humanitarian aid and arms supplies for Ukraine, unveiled more help on Friday. The US, which has been leading efforts to bolster Kyiv militarily, announced sweeping sanctions not only aimed at Russia but also hitting "over 200 individuals and entities" across Europe, Asia and the Middle East that are supporting Moscow's war. The G7 countries, which were set to hold a virtual summit later on Friday, were also expected to launch a new agency aimed at blocking attempts at circumventing existing sanctions.

On Thursday, the United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia "immediately" and "unconditionally" withdraw its troops from Ukraine. But key players China and India abstained, as fears rose in the West that Beijing was considering arming Russia. Beijing has furiously denied accusations and sought to position itself as a neutral party while maintaining close ties with Russia.

Releasing a 12-point position paper on Friday, Beijing urged Ukraine and Russia to hold peace talks as soon as possible.. China said on Friday that dialogue and negotiation were the only viable ways to resolve the crisis, and called in a 12-point foreign ministry paper for a comprehensive ceasefire and a gradual de-escalation. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday night in a French show of support for Ukraine, one year after Russia launched a military invasion of it neighbour, on February 24, 2022. Picture: Ludovic Marin / AFP In France, Paris lit the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow on Thursday night and people draped in Ukrainian flags, with hands on their hearts, gathered at a vigil in London holding a banner: "If you stand for freedom, stand for Ukraine."

"There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech. EU institutions were also lit in Ukrainian colours, along with the Sydney Opera House. People gather to watch the sails of the Sydney Opera House, in Australia, illuminate with the colours of the Ukrainian Flag on February 24, 2023, to mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Picture: Jaimi Joy / REUTERS In Italy, the Senate said it would illuminate its Palazzo Madama building in the colours of the Ukrainian flag from sunset on Friday to sunrise on Saturday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a YouTube video message that Ukraine was "defending the values of freedom and democracy on which European identity was born". "Ukraine is not and will not be alone," she said. "The free world owes the Ukrainian women and men." Teddy bears and toys, representing the children abducted and missing in the war in Ukraine, are seen during an event organised by Avaaz NGO and Ukranian refugees at the Rond-point Schuman in Brussels on February 23, 2023, to mark the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Nicolas Maeterlinck /AFP There were no major public events to mark the anniversary on Friday in Russia, which set off fireworks on Thursday for the annual "Defenders of the Fatherland" holiday and held a pop concert on Wednesday attended by President Vladimir Putin.