World - A US military fighter jet crashed on Tuesday near the south-western German city of Trier, leaving its pilot with minor injuries.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed around 3 pm during a routine training excercise, according to a report posted on the website of the Spangdahlem Air Base, to which the aircraft was assigned.
"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered with minor injuries," the report said. "A board of officers will investigate the accident."
The pilot was hospitalized.
The mayor of the local municipality of Zemmer said the aircraft crashed in a wooded area.