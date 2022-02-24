Poland to open reception centres for Ukrainian refugees

Warsaw - Poland said Thursday it will open nine reception centres along its border with Ukraine in anticipation of an influx of refugees after Russia invaded the country. Fears have spiked about a refugee crisis in the region after Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday, with reports of explosions at several locations across the country.

"There will certainly be a wave of refugees arriving in our country," Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski told journalists Thursday. He added that Poland would take in "as many as there will be at our borders". The country was setting up nine reception centres near the 535-kilometre long frontier.

The centres would offer arrivals meals and medical care, and a place to rest and receive information. The head of the Polish border guard, Tomasz Praga, said Thursday there had been an "increase" in the number of people seeking to cross the Poland-Ukraine border in both directions, but added the situation was stable. Around 29,000 people had crossed the border in both directions over the past 24 hours, including 15,000 coming to Poland, Praga said.