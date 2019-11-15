Santa Clarita - Just 16 seconds passed from the time a California high school student pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in an outdoor school courtyard and emptied the weapon, killing two classmates and wounding three more, before shooting himself in the head and collapsing.
Police investigating the Thursday morning shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Los Angeles, said they did not yet know the motive.
The shooter's name was not released by police, who said it was his 16th birthday. He saved his last bullet for himself, and was in grave condition at a hospital, authorities said.
Early on Friday, two girls aged 14 and 15 were being treated at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California and were listed in good and fair condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.
At the Henry Mayo Hospital in Santa Clarita, authorities said a 14-year-old male was treated and released, and the other students died.