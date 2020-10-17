Pope accepts resignation of bishop accused of covering up sex abuse

Warsaw - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a Polish bishop following allegations that he failed to act upon reports of sex abuse by priests subordinate to him, the pope's nuncio in Poland said on Saturday.

Bishop Edward Janiak, who continues to be banned from his former diocese of Kalisz, has been permanently removed from the church, the nuncio said.

In May, Janiak featured prominently in a documentary on paedophilia in Poland's Catholic Church titled "Playing Hide and Seek."

The film highlighted the bishop's alleged failure to act in the face of accusations of sex abuse against his priests, which triggered a Holy See investigation that commenced in early June.

The Vatican's Congregation for the Clergy has also decided to temporary close the Kalisz diocese's seminary, according to the nuncio's statement.