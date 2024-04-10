President Xi Jinping: China to enhance multilateral coordination with Russia

China stands ready to strengthen bilateral communication with Russia and enhance multilateral strategic coordination in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday in Beijing. Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Xi said China and Russia have embarked on a new path of harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation between major countries and neighbours, which has benefited the two countries and their peoples and contributed wisdom and strength to international fairness and justice.

"President Putin and I have agreed to continue to maintain close exchanges to ensure the smooth and steady development of China-Russia relations. The two sides should take the opportunity of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the China-Russia Years of Culture to fully implement the important consensus reached by President Putin and I," he said. Xi stressed that China supports the Russian people in following a development path that suits their national conditions, and supports Russia in combating terrorism and maintaining social security and stability. China always attaches great importance to the development of China-Russia relations, Xi said.

He added that the two countries will show more responsibility, unite countries in the Global South in the spirit of equality, openness, transparency and inclusiveness, promote the reform of the global governance system, and vigorously lead the building of a global community of shared future. Lavrov said the priority of Russia's foreign policy is to consolidate and elevate its ties with China, adding that Russia is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral coordination with China. Russia is ready to work with countries in the Global South and contribute for building a more fair and just international order, he added.