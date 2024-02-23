Priest, lover arrested for trafficking Viagra, other aphrodisiacs

A priest and his partner have been apprehended in Don Benito, Extremadura, Spain, following an investigation into the illegal sale of Viagra and other powerful aphrodisiacs. According to a Euronews report, the clergyman, recognised within the parish of San Sebastián, has been released pending court appearances, while his partner remains in prison without bail.

The arrests, conducted at the priest's residence, led to the seizure of several substances ready for sale during a search by Civil Guard agents. Investigations into the matter commenced months ago when authorities became aware of alleged sales of Viagra and other substances by both the priest and his partner. According to sources quoted by Spanish news publication El País, the priest is a highly respected leader within the San Sebastián parish and is well-liked by the community.

The diocese of Plasencia, to which the parishes of Don Benito belong, expressed regret over the priest's alleged actions, acknowledging the distress and scandal they have caused. The diocese stated that it would await further developments in the case before issuing any further statements. In both Spain and South Africa, and many other countries around the world, one requires a prescription to legally obtain Viagra.

The reason why Viagra requires a prescription is primarily for safety reasons. According to Healthline, erectile dysfunction can sometimes be a symptom of an underlying medical condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or hormonal imbalances. By requiring a prescription, healthcare professionals can ensure that the medication is appropriate for the individual's specific health condition and that there are no contraindications or potential interactions with other medications they may be taking.