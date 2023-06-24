Prigozhin's armed mutiny attempt is a betrayal of Russia and Wagner fighters, says Putin

Russia’s authorities will not allow the country to be split, and will protect its people, President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the situation following the Wagner mutiny attempt. In a televised address to the nation, Putin vowed to do everything to defend the constitutional order of Russia.

"As President of Russia and Commander-in-Chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country, to protect the constitutional order, the lives, security and freedom of citizens," he stated. Vladimir Putin described Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s armed mutiny attempt a betrayal of Russia and Wagner fighters themselves. He addressed Russians, the military and security services, as well as those "who have been pushed to the path of armed insurrection by deception and threats." "I appeal to the citizens of Russia, to the personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and special services, to the fighters and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repelling the enemy's attacks and doing so heroically. I know that. Today I spoke again to the commanders of all lines. I also appeal to those who, through deception or threats, were drawn into this criminal adventure and pushed down the path of the grave crime of armed insurrection," Putin said in his address.

According to the Russian leader, it was excessive ambitions and personal interests that resulted in this betrayal of the country and its people. "Let us defend both our people and our statehood against all threats, including internal treason, and what we have encountered is precisely this treason. Excessive ambition and personal interests have led to betrayal, betrayal of our country, our people and the cause for which the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group fought and died side by side with our other units and detachments," Putin said on Saturday. The Russian President referred to the Wagner Group fighters as "heroes who liberated Soledar and Artyomovsk [Bakhmut], the cities and towns of Donbas, fought and gave their lives for Novorossiya, for the unity of the Russian world."

Vladimir Putin underscored that any discord must be put aside during Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, as the country's army is fighting valiantly against the Kiev regime. Those responsible for the attempted mutiny would face inevitable consequences, he emphasised. "All those who deliberately took the path of treason, who prepared an armed uprising, who took the path of insurrection and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer to the law and to our people. The armed forces and other state bodies have received the necessary orders," Putin said. The president called on those who are "being dragged into this crime not to make the fatal and tragic, unspeakable mistake and to make the only right choice — to stop participating in criminal actions."

Additional anti-terrorist measures are currently being taken in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions, Vladimir Putin clarified. "Decisive measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains complicated, with the work of civilian and military administrative bodies effectively blocked," he said. The President also recalled the tragic developments in Russia in 1917, when the country was fighting World War I. A devastating blow had been dealt to Russia at the time, when “intrigues” behind the backs of the army and the people resulted in the tragedy of civil war. “Russians killed Russians,” he recalled, while foreign forces sought to take advantage of the strife.

Russia's leadership "will not let this happen again," said Vladimir Putin. He emphasised that any internal turmoil is "a mortal threat to our statehood, to the nation," Vladimir Putin pledged tough measures to protect the country from such a threat. Russia is currently waging a struggle for its future, with virtually the entire military, economic, and information machine of the West behind the proxy war launched against it in Ukraine, underscored Putin. "It is repelling the aggression of neo-Nazis and their masters… We are fighting for the life and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to be and remain Russia is a state with a thousand-year history," Putin said in his address.

The President expressed faith that Russia will successfully tackle the challenges facing it. "I believe that we will protect what is dear and sacred to us, and together with our Motherland we will become even stronger," Vladimir Putin said. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the situation regarding the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin," and "necessary measures are being taken." Putin was being regularly briefed by the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Guard, added Peskov.