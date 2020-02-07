London - Britain's Prince Andrew has asked to defer a military honour that he was due to receive on his 60th birthday, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, amid a media focus on his relationship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has asked to hold off on a promotion to the ceremonial rank of admiral that had been scheduled to coincide with his birthday on February 19, the palace said.
It said Andrew's request to defer the royal convention followed his decision in November to step back from public duties.
He asked the Ministry of Defence "if this promotion might be deferred until such time that His Royal Highness returns to public duty," the palace said.
US lawyers for alleged victims of Epstein last week accused Andrew of failing to cooperate with investigators, saying it was a "slap in the face" to the victims.