Prince Harry lands tech executive job in Silicon Valley

Prince Harry has a new title: Tech executive.

The Duke of Sussex is the newest employee of BetterUp, a Silicon Valley start-up, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Tuesday. No longer a working member of the British royal family, Harry will serve as "chief impact officer" for the company.

BetterUp "brings together world-class coaching, AI technology, and behavioral science experts" to help people "live more meaningful, vibrant lives," according to the company's website. Harry, who has openly spoken about his own struggles with mental health, has been working with one of BetterUp's coaches and using the app himself. But his unusual background apparently made filling out the initial multiple-choice questionnaire a bit of a challenge.

"I realize I'm an outlier so there's no need to get the engineers on it!" he told the Wall Street Journal, adding, "I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable."

Harry's role within the company doesn't involve supervising direct reports, according to the paper, and instead will mean providing input on product strategy and corporate giving. It also means that the Duke of Sussex will serve as a public face of the company while continuing his advocacy for mental health awareness.