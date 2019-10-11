Washington - The estate of Prince, the late musician, on Friday reiterated a demand that US President Donald Trump stop using his songs at political rallies.
The move is the latest by musicians defending their intellectual property and pushing back against unauthorised use by the Trump campaign.
"The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince's songs," it said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that the Trump campaign had been warned a year ago and agreed to not use the music without permission.