Prince's estate demands Trump stop using musician's songs at rallies









President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Minneapolis. The estate of Prince, the late musician, on Friday reiterated a demand that Trump stop using his songs at political rallies. File photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone. Washington - The estate of Prince, the late musician, on Friday reiterated a demand that US President Donald Trump stop using his songs at political rallies. The move is the latest by musicians defending their intellectual property and pushing back against unauthorised use by the Trump campaign. "The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince's songs," it said in a statement posted on Twitter, adding that the Trump campaign had been warned a year ago and agreed to not use the music without permission.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Trump held a rally on Thursday night in Minnesota, Prince's hometown, and played the song "Purple Rain." The musician died in 2016.

Recently, the Canadian band Nickelback forced Trump to take down a clip attacking his rival Joe Biden, which used one of their songs.

Neil Young, Pharrell Williams, the Rolling Stones and Rihanna are among the acts that have also demanded the campaign stop unauthorised use of their music.

dpa