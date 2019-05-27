File picture: Jacqueline Arzt/AP

Los Angeles - Who needs Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge when you have this new theme park offering: a re-creation of the 1997 fatal car crash of Diana, Princess of Wales. No, we're not kidding.

The attraction can be found at the new National Enquirer Live! when the park opens Friday. It's located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, just a few miles from Dolly Parton's Dollywood.

Among other exhibits related to stories the tabloid has covered over the years, guests can look down at a computer-generated 3-D model of Paris, with the path of Diana's car shown via animation, according to the Daily Beast.

"It's projected, and you see the buildings and everything in a 3-D presentation," amusements impresario Robin Turner told the website. "And it shows the pathway as she left the Ritz hotel, and the paparazzi chasing her, and the bang-flash that we think blinded the driver - and how it happened.

"It's done in a positive fashion," Turner said.

A representative for the theme park didn't immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment Thursday.

According to the park's limited website, guests to National Enquirer Live! can walk the red carpet and explore the "crimes of the century." No details are provided. Also, if you've already been to Pigeon Forge, there's still no need to worry. There's a National Enquirer Live! coming to Branson, Missouri, in late June.

tca/dpa